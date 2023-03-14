 
world
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
AFP

Joe Biden invites UK PM Rishi Sunak to White House

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) speaks alongside US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting at the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023, at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego California. AUKUS is a trilateral security pact announced on September 15, 2021, for the Indo-Pacific region. —AFP
SAN DIEGO: President Joe Biden on Monday invited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House in June.

The invitation came during a meeting between Biden and Sunak in San Diego, California, where they were taking part in the unveiling of a nuclear submarine pact with Australia, according to a readout from the White House.

"The president and prime minister discussed the importance of continuing to deepen the strong, enduring economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. President Biden invited Prime Minister Sunak to visit Washington in June to continue this conversation," the readout said.

While in San Diego, they joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in unveiling their submarine-technology-sharing plans as part of the three-country AUKUS alliance.

Biden also told reporters at his meeting with Sunak that he plans to visit Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, which are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement peace accord on April 10.

