Sunday Mar 19 2023
Iconic K-pop group Apink release track list for comeback

This will be their first album in over a year
K-pop veterans Apink have come out with the tracklist for their highly anticipated comeback Self. The album will have a total of five songs.

The tracks included will be DND which is also the lead track, Wichita, Me, Myself & I, Candy and Only I Have To Know. They also released their comeback schedule on March 15th.

The lead-up to the album will include several teasers, a recording spoiler film, a mood film, a highlight medley, multiple music video teasers and finally the release of the album on April 5th.

Their comeback was announced on February 22nd by their agency IST Entertainment: “Apink (Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, Hayoung) is confirmed to release a new mini album in April, and they will start comeback promotions.”

This will be their first album in over a year since the release of their special tenth-anniversary album called Horn, which came out in February. 

