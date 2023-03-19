 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: there have been zero phone calls

Taron Egerton got straightforward in a recent interview that he isn't the "right choice" to play James Bond.

In an interview with Telegraph, published on Saturday, March 18, Taron Egerton spoke on the rumours that he will pay the next 007.

The Kingsman actor said, "I don't think I'm the right choice for it, You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

Egerton continued, that playing James Bond "is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I'm sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it's a 15-year commitment."

However, the Gold Globe winning actor clarified, "It's sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes

Netflix: 'The Sandman' adding more characters in the new episodes
Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'

Ben Affleck fulfilled Michael Jordan's requests before making 'Air': 'He had a few things that mattered'
Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know

Netflix action comedy 'The Outlaws' starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan: Everything to know
Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar

Helen Mirren says she got emotional after watching Brendon Fraser win Oscar
Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall

Blackpink fans reportedly barred from entering Born Pink concert hall
Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry

Cast reveal the scene from Netflix’s ‘Unlocked’ that made everyone cry
Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show

Georgina Rodriguez details tragic miscarriages before her baby’s death in Netflix show
Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience

Actress Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ shares her filming experience
Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’

Nancy Meyers updates fans about ‘Paris Paramount’
Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops

Fans demand answers from Youtube as BTS’ Jimin’s MV view count drops
'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent

'Boston Strangler' director did not want cast to adopt accent
Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut

Lisa from Blackpink asks Jisoo for a spoiler from her solo debut