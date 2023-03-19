Taron Egerton speaks out on rumours of playing James Bond: 'there have been zero phone calls'

Taron Egerton got straightforward in a recent interview that he isn't the "right choice" to play James Bond.

In an interview with Telegraph, published on Saturday, March 18, Taron Egerton spoke on the rumours that he will pay the next 007.

The Kingsman actor said, "I don't think I'm the right choice for it, You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that's something that I am still striving for. I've always struggled with my weight."

Egerton continued, that playing James Bond "is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I'm sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it's a 15-year commitment."

However, the Gold Globe winning actor clarified, "It's sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls."