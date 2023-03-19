Prince Harry vs Home Office: Duke to give advance notice before making trip to UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been asked by the Home Office to give a 28-day notice before making any trip to the UK, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex was informed that it would then be a matter for the Home Office to consider whether the requested security arrangements were necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.



The details of the dispute were disclosed in legal documents relating to Harry's libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements, which returned the High Court on Friday (17 March).



The libel claim was temporarily paused in December last year to see if a settlement could be reached between the duke and the publisher.