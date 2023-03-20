 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted 'freedom' from British press in New Zealand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fancied the idea of serving the Queen overseas, away from Britain.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry reveals his 2019 Vancouver getaway with Meghan Markle helped him realize they needed time off from the media.

He pens, remembering: “What if we could spend at least part of each year somewhere far away, still doing work for the Queen, but beyond the reach of the press? Free. Free from the British press, free from the drama, free from the lies. But also free from the supposed ‘public interest’ that was used to justify the frenzied coverage of us. The question was…where? We talked about New Zealand. “

Harry continues: “We talked about South Africa. Half the year in Cape Town maybe? That could work. Away from the drama, but closer to my conservation work—and to eighteen other Commonwealth countries.”

