Monday Mar 20 2023
Kate Middleton’s brother James shares a rare photo with mom on Mother’s Day

Monday Mar 20, 2023

James Middleton celebrated Mother’s Day in U.K. with a rare photo of his mother, Carole Middleton.

Known as ‘Mothering Sunday’ in the country, the entrepreneur shared an adorable photo with his mother on Instagram, which was seemingly a sweet moment from his wedding, via People Magazine.

In the picture, the mother and son smile as James, 35, wraps his arms around Carole, 68, showing off his gold wedding band.

“You make my world go around [heart emoji] Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one [finger pointing upwards emoji],” wrote the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

In September 2021, James married Alizee Thevenet in Bormes-les-Mimosas in Provence and wore a cream suit with a blue shirt for the special occasion.

Following their ceremony at the town hall, Alizee and James celebrated their marriage with 50 of their closest friends and family at Chateau Leoube, an exclusive vineyard in the village that produces some of France's finest rose wine, per DailyMail.

Under his post, many followers found James’ gesture sweet.

“Beautiful photo and your statement is powerful! That is such a GIFT to your Mother’s HEART,” wrote on user.

“Happy Mother’s Day to your mum! Lucky you to have been raised by this amazing woman,” commented another.

“She’s clearly a really great mom, because you and your siblings are wonderfully smart and dynamic people [heart-eyed emojis] a lovely tribute,” complimented one.

James’ sister Kate celebrated U.K. Mother’s Day with a post of her own. She shared two pictures on the joint Instagram page she shares with her husband Prince William.

In the photo, the Princess of Wales sits in a tree beside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In a second photo shared, Kate can be seen holding Prince Louis in her arms as she smiles down at her youngest child.

