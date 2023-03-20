Kate Middleton’s brother James shares a rare photo with mom on Mother’s Day

James Middleton celebrated Mother’s Day in U.K. with a rare photo of his mother, Carole Middleton.

Known as ‘Mothering Sunday’ in the country, the entrepreneur shared an adorable photo with his mother on Instagram, which was seemingly a sweet moment from his wedding, via People Magazine.

In the picture, the mother and son smile as James, 35, wraps his arms around Carole, 68, showing off his gold wedding band.

“You make my world go around [heart emoji] Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one [finger pointing upwards emoji],” wrote the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.