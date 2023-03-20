 
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Reuters

Mercedes vows to produce electric vehicles by investing billion

By
Reuters

Monday Mar 20, 2023

The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. — Reuters/File
The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. — Reuters/File

BERLIN: Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions.

The European Union (EU) has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars.

Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

"We are investing a three-digit million amount per plant for the run up," production manager Joerg Burzer was quoted as saying by the magazine, adding that these investments will be at the plants in Beijing, Rastatt in Germany and Kecskemet in Hungary.

The carmaker will start work on the Rastatt plant over the coming months and will produce the first model of the compact vehicle platform MMA from 2024. The number of models produced there will be cut to four from seven, Burzer said.

In addition, Mercedes will invest a low single-digit billion dollar sum in modernising the painting systems at its Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt plants in Germany.

The report said the modernisation aims to cut energy and water consumption, and the painting system's reliance on gas, as opposed to carbon-free energy.

Mercedes is also considering expanding its US plant in Tuscaloosa, where it can benefit from government subsidies under last year's Inflation Reduction Act, Automobilwoche said.

Burzer said Mercedes was ready to respond to any further changes in the regulatory environment.

"The framework conditions worldwide change again and again, we may have to react to that," Burzer said.

More From Sci-Tech:

Germany uses robots for elder healthcare

Germany uses robots for elder healthcare
AI to revolutionise journalism but can't replace humans, journalists say

AI to revolutionise journalism but can't replace humans, journalists say
AI could bring unprecedented social change, experts

AI could bring unprecedented social change, experts
Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law
What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?
Elon Musk to reveal Twitter's secret algorithm for recommending tweets

Elon Musk to reveal Twitter's secret algorithm for recommending tweets
Meta launches subscription service in US

Meta launches subscription service in US
Is Elon Musk buying SVB?

Is Elon Musk buying SVB?
WhatsApp to bring a new 'chat attachment menu'

WhatsApp to bring a new 'chat attachment menu'
How much money do YouTubers earn?

How much money do YouTubers earn?
After UK ban, New Zealand moves to restrict TikTok on govt devices

After UK ban, New Zealand moves to restrict TikTok on govt devices
Corsican 'cat-fox' confirmed as unique species

Corsican 'cat-fox' confirmed as unique species