Monday Mar 20 2023
Salman Khan teases fans with new song from film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Salman Khan does Matrix-like stunts in new song Jee Rahe The Hum
Salman Khan does Matrix-like stunts in new song 'Jee Rahe The Hum'

Salman Khan has dropped the teaser of his new song Jee Rahe The Hum from his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Two songs Naiyyo Lagda and Billi Billi have already been released from the action-thriller film. Now, another song is coming out featuring Salman and Pooja Hedge.

Khan, in the song, is seen pulling out Matrix-like stunts while singing to Pooja. He is also seen romancing with his co-star. Khan looks extremely handsome in his long hairstyle. Half of his hair is tied up in a pony tail.

The Wanted actor shared the teaser on his Instagram handle with a caption: “Fall in love with ‘Falling in Love’. Jee Rahe The Hum out tomorrow.”

The teaser of the song also gave glimpses of Ragahv Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit theatres on Eid this year. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Film production. The action packed film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Ragahv Juyal and Vijender Singh, reports Indiatoday.  

