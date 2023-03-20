 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

The Black Label responded to the rumors on March 20th
The Black Label responded to the rumors on March 20th

K-pop group NMIXX’s former member Jinni is believed to be joining a new label. Fans began to circulate the rumor after they noticed that an affiliate page of the label was following her new Instagram account.

However, according to TV Daily, The Black Label responded to the rumors on March 20th, clarifying: “It isn’t true.”

Jinni used to be a member of the JYP Entertainment girl group called NMIXX. Fans of the band were surprised at the sudden announcement in December 2022 that she would be leaving the group. The news struck fans as especially strange because the idol had not been involved in any previous controversies or scandals.

After the initial statement of her removal, no further information was provided by the company or Jinni. She recently made her long awaited return to social media by creating an Instagram account and posting a series of pictures. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé

Kim Kardashian takes her son Saint West to meet football legend Kylian Mbappé
Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert

Harry, Meghan to turn into reality TV stars if they keep attacking Royal family: Expert
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his solo title track
Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday

Meghan Markle’s former best friend celebrates 43rd birthday
Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry’s lawyers make big statement ahead of King Charles Coronation
Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track

Jisoo from Blackpink reveals the name of her upcoming solo track
Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston thanks fans for love as she promotes ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback
K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album

K-pop group Twice break Billboard record with new album
Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation

Royal family draws up plans to snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at coronation
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick
'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene

'The Last Of Us' creators had 'meta-discussion' to decide final scene