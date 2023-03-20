Former K-pop group NMIXX member Jinni allegedly signs with new label

The Black Label responded to the rumors on March 20th

K-pop group NMIXX’s former member Jinni is believed to be joining a new label. Fans began to circulate the rumor after they noticed that an affiliate page of the label was following her new Instagram account.

However, according to TV Daily, The Black Label responded to the rumors on March 20th, clarifying: “It isn’t true.”

Jinni used to be a member of the JYP Entertainment girl group called NMIXX. Fans of the band were surprised at the sudden announcement in December 2022 that she would be leaving the group. The news struck fans as especially strange because the idol had not been involved in any previous controversies or scandals.

After the initial statement of her removal, no further information was provided by the company or Jinni. She recently made her long awaited return to social media by creating an Instagram account and posting a series of pictures.