Monday Mar 20 2023
K-pop group Blackpink and Harry Styles become unexpected friends

Monday Mar 20, 2023

It seems the singer is a fan of the group and vice versa
K-pop group Blackpink have become unexpected friends with American singer Harry Styles. According to a fan, the group paid for the singer’s meal when he was in Korea.

Harry visited Korea around March 18th where the group allegedly recommended him to come to the restaurant where the staff informed him that they had already covered the payment for his meal.

The fan met a server from the restaurant who explained that Harry even took photographs with the staff and signed autographs.

It seems the singer is a fan of the group and vice versa as he was spotted attending a concert during their Born Pink tour and Blackpink member Jennie was seen dancing to his performance at Coachella.

Harry will be holding his concert at KSPO Dome on March 20th and based on their interactions, fans are curious whether Blackpink will attend.

