Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian will mark a year of marital bliss after tying the knot to Travis Barker in May 2022. Ahead of her first wedding anniversary, the reality TV star has shared details of creation of her iconic wedding dress.

The Kardashians star, 43, took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared some never-before-seen pictures from her wedding planning.

“One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @dolcegabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress!!” wrote Kardashian and posted pictures of her all white wedding dress.

“The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis, 47, and I were watching Guns N’ Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other “this has to be our wedding,”” she explained.

The Poosh founder shared a photo of the bride in the 1992 video who was wearing a high-low dress - short in the front but long in the back, “and I thought to myself “I need a short dress!””

She explained that the wedding location also helped narrow the focus for the look. “when we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress.”

“When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis’s head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt,” she revealed.

Kardashian concluded her post, “This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!”