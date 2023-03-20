 
Monday Mar 20 2023
Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Goodwill Hunting stars and long-time friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon always wanted make a film together, the duo revealed in an interview.

"That was one of the things that we kind of wanted to do," Affleck, 50, told CBS Sunday Morning.

"The idea of, like, why aren't we hanging out and spending more time together, since we managed to stay friends this whole time?"

"Plus, we hit our 50s," added Damon, 52. "I mean, you can see the end of the tunnel!"

"It was just so much fun — I don't know. It kinda felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do. I did. I loved it. I loved it. I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question," shared Affleck, who also directed the film.

The pair spent years as struggling actors in Hollywood and rose to fame after their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, for which they scored Oscars in the Best Original Screenplay category.

"I remember it didn't settle in for ... a couple years, I think," Damon shared.

"It was completely surreal."

Ben Affleck screened the world premiere of his new film Air at South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin on March 18, 2023.

Air cast includes Matt Damon as the Nike executive who engineered the Michael Jordan sneaker deal. Affleck plays Nike CEO Phil Knight. The film also stars Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.

