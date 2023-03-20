Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for father on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters he shares with ex Demi Moore, Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah, sent love to their ailing father on his 68th birthday post his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Dropping a sweet throwback snap from her childhood days featuring her with The Sixth Sense star on Instagram, Scout said celebrating her father’s birthday was filled with emotions.

“It’s his birthday so send all of your love, tenderness, care and prayer his way for a moment!” Scout captioned the post.

“Happy birthday to one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad,” she added.

“What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him,” Scout continued.

“Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today.

“Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love,” she penned. “I’m sending my love to anyone who has ever felt their capacity stretched by the enormity of love and the humanness of grief. I love you.”

His other daughter Tallulah also wished her father, writing, “Feeling awash with all the good energies and love headed this Willis way!”



She added, “I love him and he loves me – what a delight!”

Rumer dropped a loved-up video of Bruce celebrating his birthday with his blended family. “Happy Birthday Daddio,” she captioned the post.

“I love you to the moon,” she added. “You are so cool.”







