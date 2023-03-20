 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions
King Charles Mother’s Day post sparks reactions

King Charles received online backlash over Mother’s Day post where he paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth and forgot to mention Princess Diana.

Charles joined Camilla in sharing a heartfelt tribute to those "missing their mums".

Sharing unseen photos with their mothers on social media, they said, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Some royal fans were touched to see the throwback photo of late Queen Elizabeth II, however, some wondered why King Charles failed to mention the mother of his children, Princess Diana.

One fan commented, “Why didn't they post princess Diana?"

Another said, "Did you forget about the mother of your sons?"

The third said, “No picture of Harry and William with their mum?"

One more commented, “Any pictures of Diana in your locker??? Or does it only have Camilla's family now.....”

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughters share emotional tribute for him on his birthday after FTD diagnosis

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’

Buddies Ben Affleck, Matt Damon enthuse about working together on ‘Air’
Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'

Harry, Meghan never thought they'd be humiliated by comedians after 'Spare'
Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’

Kourtney Kardashian details designing her stunning wedding dress, ‘I got chills’
Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Paris Hilton showers support on Prince Harry after reading his memoir 'Spare'

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two

Bella Ramsey dishes out details about Last of Us season two
Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role

Larry David's departure from 'Seinfeld' altered George Costanza's role
Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

Jennifer Lopez has made house-hunting process 'a nightmare' for Ben Affleck: Insider

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts

K-pop group EXO’s Kai reveals whether idols have a say in their concepts
Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday

Demi Moore drops Bruce Willis family's video of wishing him on 68th birthday
Taron Egerton raves about ‘extraordinary story’ behind 'Tetris'

Taron Egerton raves about ‘extraordinary story’ behind 'Tetris'
'Shadow and Bone' fans beg for series renewal

'Shadow and Bone' fans beg for series renewal