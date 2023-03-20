 
amazing
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
AFP

Finland happiest country, kindness in Ukraine grows: UN

By
AFP

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Girls wearing flower garlands celebrate the summer solstice during the Seurasaari open-air museums Midsummer Eve festival in Helsinki, Finland June 22, 2018. — Reuters/File
Girls wearing flower garlands celebrate the summer solstice during the Seurasaari open-air museum's Midsummer Eve festival in Helsinki, Finland June 22, 2018. — Reuters/File

For the sixth year running, Finland was named the world’s happiest country in an annual United Nations-sponsored index Monday that saw acts of kindness grow in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion.

With thousands of lakes and near endless forests, the Nordic country is known for its extensive welfare system, high trust in the authorities and low levels of inequality among its 5.5 million inhabitants.

While Ukraine’s ranking improved from 98 to 92 this year, despite the Russian invasion, its overall score fell from 5.084 to 5.071, on a scale of zero to 10.

Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, an editor of the report, said there had been an “extraordinary rise in fellow feeling across Ukraine” despite what the report called a “magnitude of suffering and damage in Ukraine” since the 2022 invasion.

Last year “benevolence grew sharply in Ukraine but fell in Russia”, the report found, referring to acts such as helping strangers or making donations.

The report also cited a “much stronger sense of common purpose, benevolence and trust in Ukrainian leadership” than after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Northern Europe once again dominated the top spots – with Denmark in second place followed by Iceland.

Israel occupied fourth position, up five spots from last year.

While the same countries typically top the list each year, Baltic countries are rising rapidly towards Western European levels, the authors said.

Knocking France off the 20th spot, Lithuania became the only new country in the top 20 with Estonia at number 31, up from 66 in 2017.

War-scarred Afghanistan, which has occupied the bottom spot on the table since 2020, saw its humanitarian crisis deepen since the Taliban government took power in 2021 following the US-led military pullout.

The World Happiness Report, first published in 2012, is based on people’s own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

The report considers six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

It assigns a happiness score based on an average of data over a three-year period.

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Streaks of unidentified lights appear in sky

WATCH: Streaks of unidentified lights appear in sky
WATCH: Woman survives terrifying shark attack

WATCH: Woman survives terrifying shark attack
Auto driver's economic knowledge amazes people

Auto driver's economic knowledge amazes people
Millions of dead fish clog Darling River in Australia

Millions of dead fish clog Darling River in Australia

Man shares unique way to heal post-heartbreak pain

Man shares unique way to heal post-heartbreak pain
French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever

French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever
Holiday announced for workers on World Sleep Day

Holiday announced for workers on World Sleep Day
World's biggest brain collection in Denmark used for research on mental illness

World's biggest brain collection in Denmark used for research on mental illness
WATCH: Bride breaks into tears as DJ 'ruins' her entry

WATCH: Bride breaks into tears as DJ 'ruins' her entry
Oldest fossils of remarkable marine reptiles found in Arctic

Oldest fossils of remarkable marine reptiles found in Arctic
Brazil's first lady makes bold fashion statements

Brazil's first lady makes bold fashion statements
Gold bar depicting Holy Kaaba released

Gold bar depicting Holy Kaaba released