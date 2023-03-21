 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Rajkummar Rao believes films work through ‘word of mouth’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Rajkummar Rao talks about what makes a film successful
Rajkummar Rao talks about what makes a film successful 

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Bheed alongside Dia Mirza. The project is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Rajkummar was asked recently that what makes a hit film, to which he said ‘word of mouth.’

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “Especially for a medium-budget film, if you do not give them a big canvas experience, you have to give them (the audience) something different. It has to be something engaging for the audiences. Only then you can talk about a film. Right now, I feel the only PR that is left is word of mouth.”

He further added, “If a film like Kantara can travel the whole country… I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen Kantara? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy… Make a good film and let the word travel.”

