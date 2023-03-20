 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 signs Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has signed Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie for season 2.

On Monday, March 20, Prime Video announced Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear and Tanya Moodie to be featured in recurring roles for the second season which is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

As per Variety, further details of three new cast members is currently in wraps.

The latest additions will join the already announced cast including, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

The first season concluded its eight-episode run in October 2022. The second season will release in 2024.

