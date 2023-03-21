Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not want 'perks', wanted to 'serve' Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to ensure security as they left the Royal Family in 2020.



During a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III at Sandringham, the Duke of Sussex established he only wanted protection for his family.

Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "I offered to defray the cost of security out of my own pocket. I wasn’t sure how I’d do that, but I’d find a way. I made one last pitch: Look. Please. Meg and I don’t care about perks, we care about working, serving—and staying alive. This seemed simple and persuasive."

Harry continues: "All the heads around the table went up and down. As the meeting came to a close there was a basic, general agreement. The many fine, granular details of this hybrid arrangement would be sorted out over a twelve-month transitional period, during which we’d continue to have security. Granny rose. We all rose. She walked out."