 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not want 'perks', wanted to 'serve' Queen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to ensure security as they left the Royal Family in 2020. 

During a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III at Sandringham, the Duke of Sussex established he only wanted protection for his family.

Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "I offered to defray the cost of security out of my own pocket. I wasn’t sure how I’d do that, but I’d find a way. I made one last pitch: Look. Please. Meg and I don’t care about perks, we care about working, serving—and staying alive. This seemed simple and persuasive."

Harry continues: "All the heads around the table went up and down. As the meeting came to a close there was a basic, general agreement. The many fine, granular details of this hybrid arrangement would be sorted out over a twelve-month transitional period, during which we’d continue to have security. Granny rose. We all rose. She walked out."

