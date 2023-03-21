 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Amanda Bynes being kept under 72-hour psychiatric hold after spiralling in L.A.

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, a source close to the situation told NBC News on Monday, March 20th, 2023.

The former Nickelodeon star was reportedly seen walking through downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on Sunday, March 19th, 2023, according to TMZ.

Bynes, 36, had allegedly not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold early Sunday.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” the actress’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, exclusively told Page Six. “She’s wild.” Michael also added that he and Bynes are “friends now.”

The All That alum allegedly waved down a passing car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode on Sunday. She then called 911 on her own and was taken to a police station, where the mental health team determined she needed to be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, per TMZ.

The former child star has bipolar disorder and has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past.

The news of her psychiatric episode comes a day after Bynes was unable to attend the second annual ’90s Con, where all her former All That costars gave her a sweet shout-out.

Kel Mitchell, 44, asked the packed crowd of attendees to “send a prayer” to the actress to “feel better,” but did not disclose further details about her health.

Nearly one year ago to the day, the Amanda Show star’s eight-year conservatorship under her mother, Lynn, was terminated after the judge overseeing the case decided that the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”

