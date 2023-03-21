King Charles receives sweet advice ahead of his coronation

Britain’s King Charles has been advised to adopt a new strategy quickly before his coronation in May amid ‘Not My King’ protests.



Royal expert and author of “The King” Christopher Andersen told Fox News “When the queen was crowned in 1953, the mystique of the monarchy was still very much intact.

"The world just watched in wonder as the ancient and awe-inspiring ceremony took place. All that has been ripped away by decades of scandal and controversy."

Christopher further said, “The crown has been dented and tarnished by so much headline-making turmoil over the years."

"This king can only pray that at least his coronation will come off without a hitch. Even if it does, the honeymoon period, which really began with Elizabeth's death, won't last much longer."

The anti-monarchy group Republic plans to protest the coronation on May 6.

However, King Charles is choosing to keep calm and carry on.