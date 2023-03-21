Marvel Studios' most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has left the studio, reports confirm.

Alonso joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction, and served as co-producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger and served as executive producer on every Marvel Studios production since The Avengers including television shows.

In 2015 the Argentina born high flier was promoted to Executive Vice President of Production and in 2021 she took on the role of President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios.

It is not yet certain what led to Alonso’s departure; however sources reveal she left Marvel on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alonso had been with Marvel for seventeen years, from when the studio operated above a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Beverly Hills to being acquired by Disney. During her term, the MCU became the highest-grossing franchise in film history.

In 2022, Victoria Alonso also produced the Oscar-nominated international feature Argentina, 1985. Her exit follows poor showing at the box office of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Alonso had also been an important envoy for the studio’s representation initiatives.

She was named one of People en Español magazine’s Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020. She has also been featured on THR’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times.