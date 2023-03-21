 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Marvel Studios' most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Marvel Studios most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves
Marvel Studios' most influential producer Victoria Alonso leaves

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has left the studio, reports confirm.

Alonso joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction, and served as co-producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger and served as executive producer on every Marvel Studios production since The Avengers including television shows.

In 2015 the Argentina born high flier was promoted to Executive Vice President of Production and in 2021 she took on the role of President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios.

It is not yet certain what led to Alonso’s departure; however sources reveal she left Marvel on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alonso had been with Marvel for seventeen years, from when the studio operated above a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Beverly Hills to being acquired by Disney. During her term, the MCU became the highest-grossing franchise in film history.

In 2022, Victoria Alonso also produced the Oscar-nominated international feature Argentina, 1985. Her exit follows poor showing at the box office of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Alonso had also been an important envoy for the studio’s representation initiatives.

She was named one of People en Español magazine’s Most Influential Hispanic Women in 2019 and 2020. She has also been featured on THR’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list multiple times.

More From Entertainment:

US designer Jeremy Scott stepping down as creative director of Moschino

US designer Jeremy Scott stepping down as creative director of Moschino
Prince William speaks out against racism faced by youth soccer club

Prince William speaks out against racism faced by youth soccer club
Ed Sheeran gets emotional over Jamal Edwards’ death in new documentary teaser

Ed Sheeran gets emotional over Jamal Edwards’ death in new documentary teaser
Brooklyn Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is ‘too good’ for him: ‘Why she's with me?’

Brooklyn Beckham thinks Nicola Peltz is ‘too good’ for him: ‘Why she's with me?’
Zendaya seemingly wears jewellery dedicated to beau Tom Holland

Zendaya seemingly wears jewellery dedicated to beau Tom Holland
Charles to deny Harry, Meghan request to appear on balcony during coronation

Charles to deny Harry, Meghan request to appear on balcony during coronation
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy 'thrilled' about new movie role

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy 'thrilled' about new movie role
King Charles receives sweet advice ahead of his coronation

King Charles receives sweet advice ahead of his coronation
‘Ted Lasso’ actors visit White House to promote mental health

‘Ted Lasso’ actors visit White House to promote mental health
Kate Middleton, Prince William in 'disagreement' with palace over THIS reason

Kate Middleton, Prince William in 'disagreement' with palace over THIS reason
Amanda Bynes being kept under 72-hour psychiatric hold after spiralling in L.A.

Amanda Bynes being kept under 72-hour psychiatric hold after spiralling in L.A.
Harry Styles turns matchmaker during Love on Tour Singapore concert

Harry Styles turns matchmaker during Love on Tour Singapore concert