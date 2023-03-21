 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Harry, Meghan's presence at Charles' coronation can be taken as 'PR Stunt'

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attract criticism from some senior royals if they decide to attend King Charles coronation, claimed a PR expert.

Speaking to The Express, PR expert Asifur Rehman said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s possible presence at the historic event can be taken as a “PR Stunt.”

"Some members of the public and the media may view their attendance as a PR stunt, and they could face criticism for trying to capitalize on the event,” the expert said.

"Attending the Coronation could draw unwanted attention and media coverage that could distract from the focus of the event and overshadow other members of the Royal Family."

"Ultimately, the decision to attend the Coronation is a personal one for Prince Harry and Meghan, and they must weigh the potential benefits and risks carefully,” he added.

Rehman continued: "They may also need to consult with their PR team to ensure that their attendance is handled in a way that reflects positively on them and the Royal Family."

Despite receiving invitation for the coronation, the California-based royal couple has refused to reveal whether or not they will fly to UK for the ceremony.

