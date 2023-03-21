 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

The Last of Us video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2
'The Last of Us' video game actor wants to be part of series in season 2

The Last of Us 2 game actress Emily Swallow is willing to join the series in season 2, the actor also revealed that she wants to be a part of the HBO show in a bigger role.

In a recent interview with Slash Film, Swallow, who plays secondary antagonist Emily in the sequel game, reveals that she would very much like to join The Last of Us season 2.

If the actress becomes a part of the series, she may actually be interested in playing a different character, perhaps a bigger one this time.

"Oh my gosh. So many people keep asking me this. So I really hope that somebody will hear one of these interviews, read one of these interviews ...because I would love to."

"I wouldn't mind playing a role that maybe got to stick around a little bit longer because what I did in the game ... granted, it was a really fun little bit part, but I wouldn't mind playing somebody else who maybe lives longer and gets to have a scene with Pedro [Pascal] since now we're on a roll between 'The Mentalist' and ['The Mandalorian']." she added.

The Last of Us is a hit apocalyptic drama, which was released on HBO earlier this year, serving as an adaptation of the acclaimed PlayStation video game from Naughty Dog.

HBO has already announced season 2 of the series, which will adapt The Last of Us game Part II, with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently expressing that a season 3 is inevitable to fully cover the second game's story.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift wows fans as she dives head first into stage during Eras Tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans about King Charles coronation revealed
'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk reveals hardest aspect of leaving the show
K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback
Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look

Emily Atack ditches blonde locks for Marilyn Monroe-inspired look
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick
Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV

Blackpink’s Jennie achieves 900 million views on her solo MV
BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song

BTS producer calls out criticism of Jimin’s new song
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub royal mothers?
'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran

'Succession' star Brian Cox expresses support for women of Iran
Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene

Netflix‘s ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do Hyun reveals the show’s scariest scene
John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'

John Boyega on 'Star Wars': 'Finally comfortable'