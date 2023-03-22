 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘becoming increasingly more outrageous’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “becoming increasingly more outrageous.”

Columnist Louise Roberts issued these insights and revelations.

Her admissions were made during an interview for Sky News Australia.

“Their value is their proximity to the Royal Family do by making sure the children have titles, they still have that link to the institution which of course they loathe and detest and has crippled them throughout their entire marriage.”

“They are only relevant if they have currency with the Royal Family because those broadcasters, publishers and group of wealthy friends they're trying to keep on their side won't hang around for long it that is broken.”

Before concluding she also warned, “They're becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims as well, who knows what they'll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the Coronation.”

