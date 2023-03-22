 
world
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pro-Khalistan protest held outside Indian High Commission in London

Police try to keep Khalistan protesters behind barricades. — photo by author
LONDON: The diplomatic staff of the Indian High Commission in London threw water bottles at pro-Khalistan — a Sikh separationist movement —Sikh protesters from the roof of the commission building on Wednesday. 

The protest has been organised by the Federation of Sikh Organisations and Sikh Youth Organisations to call out the brutality of the Indian police against Sikhs in Indian Punjab.

For the protest, supporters of Khalistan arrived in London from other cities of the country.

As the area around the high commission echoed with slogans of Khalistan, hundreds of police officers were on duty to protect the diplomatic staff who were confined in the building.

The police on duty have called for more personnel to keep the enraged protesters under control.

Last week, the Indian flag was taken down from the High Commission building. Following the incident, a large number of police personnel were appointed to protect the building.

During the protests today, Sikh leaders addressed the protesters and said: ‘We are only asking India for the basic right of freedom.”

They said that India cannot suppress the Khalistan movement by force, adding: Through the referendum, we want to tell the world that we want independence from India.”

More to follow...

