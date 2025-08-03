 
Geo News

India wraps up mass Hindu pilgrimage in IIOJK

As many as 415,000 pilgrims take part in journey that commenced on July 3

By
AFP
|
Web Desk
|

August 03, 2025

Hindu pilgrims await their registration at a transit camp in Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 2, 2025. — AFP
Hindu pilgrims await their registration at a transit camp in Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 2, 2025. — AFP
  • Pilgrims began trek to the Amarnath ice pillar from near Pahalgam.
  • Official Vijay Kumar Bidhuri says there were 415,000 pilgrims. 
  • India deploys 45,000 troops with high-tech surveillance tools.

SRINAGAR: More than 400,000 Hindus took part in a month-long pilgrimage in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), authorities said weeks after the conflict with Pakistan.

The pilgrimage began on July 3 and closed officially on August 9, but organisers said that lashing rains had damaged narrow paths, forcing a premature end.

Official Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said in a statement late Saturday that 415,000 pilgrims had taken part.

Many of the faithful began their trek to the Amarnath ice pillar from near Pahalgam, where gunmen on April 22 killed 26 tourists in the disputed region.

New Delhi said the gunmen were backed by Pakistan — claims Islamabad has vehemently rejected while calling for probe in the unfortunate incident — triggering a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures that escalated into a four-day conflict.

It was the worst standoff by the nuclear-armed nations since 1999, with more than 70 people killed in missile, drone and artillery fire on both sides, before a May 10 ceasefire.

A few devotees may still visit the cave, but the numbers this year fall short of the estimated half a million devotees who took part in 2024.

Officials appealed to Hindus to undertake the pilgrimage, ramping up security for the event by deploying 45,000 troops with high-tech surveillance tools overseeing the gruelling trek to the cave, dedicated to Shiva, the deity of destruction.

On Sunday, Indian forces exchanged fire with gunmen for a third day in Kulgam, far from the Amarnath pilgrimage route. Soldiers have killed two people, a senior police officer said.

Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy
Trump stakes reputation as dealmaker with tariff policy
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
Trump moves nuclear submarines after statements by former Russian president
Trump moves nuclear submarines after statements by former Russian president
Israeli writer David Grossman denounces Gaza 'genocide'
Israeli writer David Grossman denounces Gaza 'genocide'
Another country to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Another country to nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
South Korea's Yoon resists questioning by lying in underwear
South Korea's Yoon resists questioning by lying in underwear
Lord Sarfraz appointed as 4th Chancellor of University of East London
Lord Sarfraz appointed as 4th Chancellor of University of East London
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories, warns minister
Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories, warns minister