Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Halle Bailey reacts to racist comments about The Little Mermaid casting

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Halle Bailey has recently responded to the racist comments she received over her role in The Little Mermaid.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress faced backlash online from users who criticised her look and remarked that she didn’t look like Disney’s original version of Ariel, who was white.

“Seeing the world’s reaction to it was definitely a shock,” said the 22-year-old in a new interview with Edition magazine.

Halle continued, “But seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally.”

Earlier, after the trailer release of the Disney movie, several parents posted reaction videos of their Black or non-white children.

“I think she’s brown,” said a little girl.

In many other videos, many children reacted positively to Halle’s casting with one girl saying that Ariel “looks like Rapunzel and Tiana combined; she’s got dreads.”

