Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Cillian Murphy earns first Lead Actor BAFTA nomination for final season of Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy has landed a BAFTA nomination for his highly-praised performance in BCC 1's gangster series Peaky Blinders.

As per Deadline, Cillian Murphy will be competing in the Leading Actor category, attaining recognition for his work in all the six seasons of the critically acclaimed crime drama.

Gary Oldman, another first-timer is competing alongside Murphy in the Leading Actor category, for his performance as spy Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses.

In 2007, the Mission Anthropoid actor was nominated for BAFTA for the Rising Star prize at the Film Awards.

Other Best Actor nominees include, Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt), Martin Freeman (The Responder), Chaske Spencer (The English), and Taron Egerton (Black Bird).

