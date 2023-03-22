Jennifer Aniston hilariously suggests doing movie with both Adam Sandler and Drew Berrymore

Jennifer Aniston hilariously responds to rumours of "competition" between her and Drew Barrymore in doing movies with Adam Sadler.

On March 21, Jennifer Aniston appeared on Good Morning America alongside her Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler and addressed the "competition" between her and Drew Barrymore, in reference to being Sandler's love interest.

As per PEOPLE, Aniston, 54, told host Michael Strahan, "We want to do [a movie with] all three of us together and just put an end to this competition."

She added, "There's no competition. Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."



