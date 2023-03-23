 
Matt Damon weighs in on getting directed by Ben Affleck

Matt Damon weighs in on getting directed by Ben Affleck

Matt Damon recalls his experience working with Ben Affleck back when he was in Highschool.

He spoke at length about his pal and longtime contributor in a Q&A session for an upcoming film in NYC.

There, Affleck started the conversation off by poking fun at his experience directing Damon in the past and admitted, “It’s not the first time I’ve carried him.”

According to IndiewWire, even Damon jumped into the conversation and admitted, “It might seem like the first time he's directed me. I mean, we did high-school plays where he was like, ‘Dude, I think you should do it like this’.”

And “He's been directing me for like 40-something years,” since then.

For those unversed, Affleck and Damon grew up near Boston, and graduated quite close, in 1992, and 1994 respectively.

This isn’t the first time the duo has dished over their high school days either.

Prior to this they spoke with People magazine about it all and admitted that they were never “considered cool kids” and were in fact “drama geeks.”

Their most recent work included a historical action-drama film that’s been directed by Ridley Scott and co-stars Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer. 

