Chrissy Teigen breaks down ‘familial coincidence of Esti’s name

Thursday Mar 23 2023
Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently shed some light into her daughter Esti’s name, as well as the crazy coincidence that followed.

She started the admission off during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

There, she admitted that the inspiration behind her daughter’s name.

For those unversed, Teigen is a mother to three kids earth side, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti Maxine, 3-months, as well as an angel baby Jack who was stillborn.

In the middle of the chat she explained, “We were on vacation. We got married in Italy and I was looking up at the hotel and I kept seeing the Este of it, and then I was like, ‘I love the name Este’. I was just playing around with it and then we came up with Esti.”

But that was not all, shortly after Esti came into the world Legend learned, “John, after we named her Esti, learned that it was actually his great-grandmother's name... I guess maybe it was Esther and then they turned it to Esti.”

This admission follows a similar one where Legend sat down on the Jennifer Hudson Show and admitted, “My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my grandmother's middle name was Maxine, so we incorporated two of my ancestors into her name. We're very excited to welcome her to the family.”

