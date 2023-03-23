 
Thursday Mar 23 2023
ChatGPT founder breaks silence after bug hits users worldwide

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

This picture shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. — AFP/File
ChatGPT-owner OpenAI said on Wednesday it had fixed a bug that caused a "significant issue" of a small set of users being able to see the titles of others' conversation history with the viral chatbot.

As a result of the fix, users will not be able to access their chat history between 1am and 10 am on March 20, Chief Executive Sam Altman said in a tweet.

ChatGPT has seen a meteoric growth rate after its launch late last year as people worldwide got creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot uses to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and film scripts.

Last week, Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI launched its artificial intelligence (AI) model GPT 4, an upgrade from GPT 3.5, which was made available to users through ChatGPT on November 30, last year.

The integration of OpenAI's GPT technology into Microsoft's Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.

