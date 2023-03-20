 
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

ChatGPT 'stops working' globally

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

OpenAI's widely recognised artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has reportedly ceased working for its users all across the globe as number of complainants registered their concerns with health monitor Down Detector.

The website had logged hundreds of complaints regarding ChatGPT and GPT 4 that the chatbot is not working and keeps loading.

Taking to Twitter, several users have also tweeted to confirm whether it's a worldwide outage or only they are having this problem.

The page updating issues about OpenAI products was seen as written with "outage on chat.openai.com", with several incidents in the past days. 

Screengrab from OpenAI website page.
Screengrab from OpenAI website page. 

ChatGPT is developed by a Microsoft backed-start-up and was released late last year. It is capable of writing human-like responses to questions. 

GPT 4, a newer and upgraded model was made public this month. GPT 4 is "multimodal" and equipped with a system that can also perceive images alongside texts. 

Here's what users have been saying about ChatGPT's issues. 


