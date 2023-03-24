 
Ben Affleck explains why he could not cast Matt Damon in The Town

Ben Affleck has recently revealed why he didn’t cast his longtime pal and collaborator Matt Damon in his 2010 movie The Town.

Affleck was accompanied by Damon on The Bill Simmons Podcast where both stars talked about their 40-year friendship and their upcoming movie AIR.

Damon shared that Affleck had not approached him for any of his movie until AIR.

“Well, he didn't ask me to be in The Town,” said Damon when Simmons questioned about any of Affleck's projects that he would have liked to have been a part of.

“He gave that part to Renner,” disclosed Damon, which later went on to earn Jeremy Renner a best supporting actor nomination at the 2011 Oscars.

Affleck, on the other hand, pointed out that offering Damon a movie was not possible as he was charging a lot at the time.

“Let me tell you the truth, we couldn't afford Matt Damon by a country mile,” remarked Affleck.

The actor continued, “Matt Damon would've cost what the movie cost, you know what I mean.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Damon also mentioned that he would've liked to have had the lead role in another movie, Argo.

“He didn't ask me to do 'Argo,' which I could've crushed the lead in that movie, but he took it for himself,” commented Damon.

To this, Affleck jokingly added, “Could have, yeah, but I would've made less money.”

