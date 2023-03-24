Netflix confirms renewal of 'You' for season 5 with new showrunners

Netflix You is all set to renew for a 5th and final season with new co-showrunners, to conclude the story of most wanted serial killer.

The streaming platform has renewed the hit psychological-thriller for a 5th season as the creator on the series Sera Gamble has stepped down.

Penn Badgley will be reprising his role as serial killer Joe Goldberg, who could finally face the karma of what he has done.

However, there will be a major behind-the-scenes change on the series, which is originally developed by Greg Berlanti and Gamble based on the Alloy books by Caroline Kepnes.

Gamble is reportedly stepping down after serving as showrunner for the first 4 seasons.

The executive producers on You, Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been on the series since season 1 and season 2, respectively, will succeed Gamble as co-showrunners.

She would still serve in the new season as an executive producer, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter called Gamble “the most brilliant writer and partner.”

“We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come,” they said before revealing that telling Joe’s story in five seasons had always been the plan.

"Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun," Gamble said.

"And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch,” she added before teasing You‘s upcoming final season.

"I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion" she added.

"You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season," said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series.

"We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending" he added.