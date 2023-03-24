 
world
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
AFP

Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move

By
AFP

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on March 24, 2023, ahead following a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister. — AFP
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on March 24, 2023, ahead following a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister. — AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel's attorney general on Friday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "illegal" public intervention on the government's divisive judicial reform programme, citing his ongoing corruption trial.

After largely staying on the sidelines of the discussions, Netanyahu said in a televised address on Thursday he was "entering the arena" and determined to forge ahead with the judicial overhaul that has been met with mass protest.

"Your declaration yesterday and all interventions on your part on the process (of adopting the reforms) is illegal", Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said in a letter to the premier which was published by the justice ministry.

The prime minister must "avoid any involvement in changes in the judicial system and particularly in the process of nominating judges, as this places you in a situation of conflict of interests," Baharav-Miara argued.

On the basis of a previous court ruling, she had already written to Netanyahu last month to warn him against any involvement in the judicial reforms, the justice ministry noted.

Hours after lawmakers had passed legislation imposing strict conditions for declaring a premier unfit for office, Netanyahu vowed in his address to the nation to "end division among the people".

He pledged to "do everything in my power to find a solution" that would satisfy both supporters and critics of the reforms, which are currently being examined in parliament and would give politicians more power over the courts.

The prime minister, who is on trial for corruption charges he denies, said Thursday a key element of the government's reform package will be put to a parliamentary vote next week.

The contentious draft law to modify the composition of the judicial appointments committee has been amended in a parliamentary committee ahead of a final vote by the full chamber to soften its content, with a view of gaining wider support.

But the opposition has remained firm in its refusal to negotiate on the judicial reforms until the legislative process is halted.

Other parts of the government's programme, which coalition parties had said would not be voted on before parliament goes into recess next week, include measures that would allow lawmakers to overrule some Supreme Court rulings.

Israel's attorney general, nominated for a six-year term, heads the legal system and gives instructions to the state prosecutor.

In May 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that an indicted prime minister has no right to act on a matter that could place him in a conflict of interest.

More From World:

After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria

After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria
British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu

British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu
Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges

Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges
China detains staff, raids office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group

China detains staff, raids office of US due diligence firm Mintz Group
India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament

India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
At least 457 arrested, 441 police injured in violent French pension protests

At least 457 arrested, 441 police injured in violent French pension protests
Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags
North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone

North Korea tests new nuclear-capable underwater drone
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed

US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
TikTok attacked for China ties as US lawmakers push for ban

TikTok attacked for China ties as US lawmakers push for ban
TikTok CEO faces tough questions over app's alleged ties to China

TikTok CEO faces tough questions over app's alleged ties to China
French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages