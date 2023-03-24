 
Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’

Taapsee Pannu speaks about Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and her choice of work
Taapsee Pannu is packed with the shoot of her upcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan in which she is playing a comic role for the first time. She is majorly known for the comic roles she has played in previous movies.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she explained her choice of playing a comic role, “Whoever knows me personally, says that they can’t even believe that I do intense stuff on screen because that’s the last thing they expect from me. I am the person who loves to crack jokes on myself. My inherent sense of breaking ice with people is through comedy or humour. Humour is something that I thrive on. So my expectations of doing comedy or choosing comedy scripts was very high.”

She further added, “The style of comedy is very me. The kind of things I say in the film are very close to the sense of humour I have in real. I have been a lover of the kind of comedy, which is not all always in-your face...which is sarcastic, more dry. We do not see that very often in Hindi cinema,”

