 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Urvashi Rautela believes ‘women are lazy’ comment does not apply to her
Urvashi Rautela believes ‘women are lazy’ comment does not apply to her 

Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman when she was asked about Sonali Kulkarni's 'women are lazy' comment. 

Urvashi was spotted at a recent event where she was seen giving her remarks about Sonali’s statement. She said, "See the thing is... this doesn't apply to me. Because everybody knows I am an outsider. And everybody knows how hardworking I am, meine khud se apne aap pe.. apne balbute pe (I have made it by myself, without any support) I have made a career in Bollywood. Globally, fans they know me. I am the only Indian girl to win Miss Universe India twice. I am the youngest judge in history to just Miss Universe. So this, doesn't apply to me. This quote applies to all the velli (jobless) girls out there."

Sonali earlier acknowledged the problematic statement she made and gave a public apology. She said, "Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.” 

More From Showbiz:

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’
Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to wear masks

Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to wear masks
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work post suffering an injury on 'Project K' sets

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work post suffering an injury on 'Project K' sets
Sara Ali Khan shares 'one thing' she learnt about showbiz in five years

Sara Ali Khan shares 'one thing' she learnt about showbiz in five years
Dulquer Salmaan reveals 'why he made his acting debut late at the age of 28'

Dulquer Salmaan reveals 'why he made his acting debut late at the age of 28'
Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to get a sequel? Kareena Kapoor drops hint

Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' to get a sequel? Kareena Kapoor drops hint
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her 'big heartbreak'

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her 'big heartbreak'

'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67

'Mardaani' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'one condition' to make settlement with wife Aaliya