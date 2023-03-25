Beyoncé, Balmain to create couture collection inspired by Renaissance album

Beyoncé and French luxury fashion house Balmain have created a couture collection inspired by her album Renaissance .

The news comes after the Grammy-winning musician ended alliance with Adidas.

The singer-songwriter announced on Friday that she has created a haute couture collection with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director.

Renaissance Couture by Beyoncé x Balmain includes 16 couture outfits based on the 16 songs on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram.

“Designing alongside you was freeing — thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.”

“To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world,” she added.

Posting the Vogue France cover, the singer included lyrics from “I’m That Girl,” the opening track on Renaissance: “Touching everything in my plain view, and everything next to me gets lit up, too.”

Separately, in a statement, Beyoncé called Rousteing “a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative.”

“All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring,” she continued. “From our very first meeting, to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams.”

The pop star will launch her Renaissance World Tour in May in Stockholm, and the tour spans through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

The tour then returns to America with shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, San Francisco, the New York City metro area and her homeland Houston before closing in New Orleans.