Saturday Mar 25 2023
Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Sara Ali Khan admits that she used her parents divorce to blackmail them individually. She openly claimed that she would play victim card to take advantage of her parents.

Sara is promoting her film ‘Gaslight’, and at one of her promotional interviews, she was asked if she has ever emotionally blackmailed or gaslit someone, to which she revealed that she has used her manipulation skills on her parents after they were divorced.

She said, "Sometimes, we played the victim card. Like the obvious way, in my family dynamic. Like, ‘Abba is not here mummy, give this to us,’ at the age of 11, or, ‘Abba, you don’t live with us, give this to us,’ at the age of 15.”

In an old interview, she discussed the dynamics of her parents divorce. She said, "Even at the age of nine-year-old, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?"

