Saturday Mar 25 2023
K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

She explained that she isn't the kind of person who lingers on hardships

Ex-member of the K-pop group Loona, Chuu discussed her career and overcoming difficulties in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

She explained that she isn't the kind of person who lingers on hardships: “I’m someone who quickly forgets about hard times. I think unfair situations also don’t have an effect on me. Of course, I feel pain in the moment, but I’m the type to look for ways to overcome that rather than get trapped there. Such as exercising regularly to shake off negative thoughts or finding new hobbies. If I find and experience things I want to learn, I think I become numb to things that give me stress.”

She was also asked what motivates her so strongly to follow her dream: “I think I’ve been able to continuously do this work because I enjoy it. Recently, the phrase I heard most often from people around me was ‘That’s enough to get hurt and give up but how are you working enjoyably without quitting?’ But working is fun to me. If I sing when I feel like I’m having a hard time, I feel happy right away. Since this is something I enjoy, I’ve been able to work consistently without giving up to get here.”

