Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’

Saturday Mar 25 2023
Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Jennifer Aniston has revealed whether there would be another Friends reunion and fans might go disappointed with her answer.

Aniston, 54, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, said there won’t be another Friends reunion.

The Morning Show actress dubbed the 2021 HBO Max special — which featured her, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on camera for the first time together in nearly two decades – as their “swan song.”

Aniston explained, “I don’t think so. I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know.”

Speaking of her role as Rachel Green on Friends, Aniston admitted that it's difficult for her to distance herself from the iconic character.

“I always love Rachel and go back to Rachel,” the actress told Stellar Magazine. “I can't escape her, actually,” she said, adding that she doesn't have plans to tackle the role again.

“I feel like I have done them all; wrap them up and put them in a neat pile and put them away,” she said.

