Song Mino from K-pop group Winner officially enlists in the military

K-pop group Winner’s Song Mino has started his mandatory military service. His agency revealed that he would be joining the army training centre on March 24th.

They further added that after receiving basic military training, he will carry out his service as a public service worker. Following his enlistment, the idol left a letter for his fans:

“Hello. Our Inner Circle, this is Song Mino.

I’m leaving this farewell as I don’t think I’ll be able to greet you often for a little while.

Our Inner Circle, who always give meaning to my life!

With Seung Yoon, Jin Woo, and Seung Hoon, who are like my family and my brothers, I hope you spend each and every day well, happily and healthily. Through them, I will ask after you and send my regards.

For the time we cannot meet, I will think lots about what kind of positive influence and deeper love I can give more of in your lives and come back more matured.

I will greet you again with a cool image the day I return.

I love you Inner Circle.”