'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character

Florence Pugh garnered praises for her recently released film A Good Person, the actress took an unexpected step to depict relate with her character.

In Zach Braff's A Good Person, Pugh goes through an unimaginable tragedy in which she accidentally kills her fiancé's sister and husband in a car crash, the young girl then finds herself in the bathroom with scissors following the steps from a bad YouTube tutorial, with an intent on chopping off her long hair.

She cuts her hair off into a pixie cut without hesitation and arguably with zero expert guidance.

The head of the movie's hair department, Robert Lugo told POPSUGAR, Pugh ended up cutting her real hair for the standout scene, which wasn't initially the plan.

"I thought we were going to get a custom-made wig," he said.

The actress also spoke about the haircut, "For me, whenever I was particularly low as a teenager, I would do lots of quick fixes," she told USA Today.

"I would buy things like nail kits or scissors and go onto YouTube and find out how to do it. I was just looking in any direction but the thing that was making me sad" she added.

That's precisely why she was was not willing to use the wig," Lugo added, "she was like, 'No, we're chopping my hair."

Pugh used hair extensions to practice the scene before the official take, when it was time to roll and the actress started to chop her hair, the pro remarkably "wasn't nervous," according to Lugo.

"It was supposed to be a expletive haircut, so I thought, the more messed up, the better," he said.