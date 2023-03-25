 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

A Good Person star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character
'A Good Person' star Florence Pugh takes an unexpected step for her character

Florence Pugh garnered praises for her recently released film A Good Person, the actress took an unexpected step to depict relate with her character.

In Zach Braff's A Good Person, Pugh goes through an unimaginable tragedy in which she accidentally kills her fiancé's sister and husband in a car crash, the young girl then finds herself in the bathroom with scissors following the steps from a bad YouTube tutorial, with an intent on chopping off her long hair.

She cuts her hair off into a pixie cut without hesitation and arguably with zero expert guidance.

The head of the movie's hair department, Robert Lugo told POPSUGAR, Pugh ended up cutting her real hair for the standout scene, which wasn't initially the plan.

"I thought we were going to get a custom-made wig," he said.

The actress also spoke about the haircut, "For me, whenever I was particularly low as a teenager, I would do lots of quick fixes," she told USA Today.

"I would buy things like nail kits or scissors and go onto YouTube and find out how to do it. I was just looking in any direction but the thing that was making me sad" she added.

That's precisely why she was was not willing to use the wig," Lugo added, "she was like, 'No, we're chopping my hair."

Pugh used hair extensions to practice the scene before the official take, when it was time to roll and the actress started to chop her hair, the pro remarkably "wasn't nervous," according to Lugo.

"It was supposed to be a expletive haircut, so I thought, the more messed up, the better," he said.

More From Entertainment:

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director details reason behind scrapping 'Chapter 5'
‘Shazam’ star confirms Henry Cavill's ‘Superman’ cameo was ‘thwarted’

‘Shazam’ star confirms Henry Cavill's ‘Superman’ cameo was ‘thwarted’

Victoria Beckham’s friends call out Rio Ferdinand over his diet comment

Victoria Beckham’s friends call out Rio Ferdinand over his diet comment
'John Wick' director wants Cillian Murphy, Jason Momoa in future films

'John Wick' director wants Cillian Murphy, Jason Momoa in future films
Miley Cyrus reveals Hannah Montana changed her life on 16th anniversary

Miley Cyrus reveals Hannah Montana changed her life on 16th anniversary
Jisoo from Blackpink unveils third concept poster for her solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink unveils third concept poster for her solo debut
Song Mino from K-pop group Winner officially enlists in the military

Song Mino from K-pop group Winner officially enlists in the military
K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old

K-pop group Ateez say they hope to perform until they’re old
Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’

Jennifer Aniston addresses another ‘Friends’ reunion, ‘you never know’
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview

‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves gets praises to remain calm in 'cringe' interview
'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel

'Army of the Dead' director Zack Synder gives update on sequel
K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties

K-pop artist Chuu discusses how she overcomes difficulties