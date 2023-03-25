Kiara Advani says ‘This man has my whole heart’ for Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra serve couple goals at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the golden couple of Bollywood. The love birds got married some time ago and they never miss a chance to serve couple goals. Recently after winning an award, Sidharth dedicated it to wife Kiara and she felt overwhelmed by the love.

Sidharth was awarded last night at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards and he gushed about Kiara while accepting his award. He called her ‘a good actor who is extremely stylish’. Kiara reacted to the love-filled shout-out by sharing the video on her Instagram stories saying ‘This man has my whole heart.’

His speech said, "Thank you Bollywood Hungama. This is actually my second award post my marriage... pehla wala acting ke liye tha aur dusra wala style ke liye hein, (the first one was for acting and now the second one is for style) so I think my wife will be happy... she has a good actor who is extremely stylish. This one goes to her and to all the stylists and designers everywhere who are making me look cool!"