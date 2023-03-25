 
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani says ‘This man has my whole heart’ for Sidharth Malhotra

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra serve couple goals at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra serve couple goals at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the golden couple of Bollywood. The love birds got married some time ago and they never miss a chance to serve couple goals. Recently after winning an award, Sidharth dedicated it to wife Kiara and she felt overwhelmed by the love.

Sidharth was awarded last night at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards and he gushed about Kiara while accepting his award. He called her ‘a good actor who is extremely stylish’. Kiara reacted to the love-filled shout-out by sharing the video on her Instagram stories saying ‘This man has my whole heart.’

His speech said, "Thank you Bollywood Hungama. This is actually my second award post my marriage... pehla wala acting ke liye tha aur dusra wala style ke liye hein, (the first one was for acting and now the second one is for style) so I think my wife will be happy... she has a good actor who is extremely stylish. This one goes to her and to all the stylists and designers everywhere who are making me look cool!"

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor send love to Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor send love to Anshula Kapoor

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor make red carpet appearance together

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’
Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan
Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh
Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman

Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’
Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet