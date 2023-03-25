Adele loves Taylor Swift but jealous of fans attending her shows

Adele has appeared to be a brutally honest person as she expressed her true feelings about Taylor Swift and the music lovers who are attending her fellow pop superstar's Eras Tour.



The 34-year-old gushed over Swift on Friday night after her Eras Tour arrived in Vegas, saying "I love her."

Adele, who is in the middle of her own residency in Sin City, appeared not to hold back when expressing her jealousy of all the Taylor Swift fans.

"If anyone is going to see Taylor tomorrow, I’m f*****g jealous. You know I love her," the hitmaker told the crowd during the show.

Swift took to the stage in several show-stopping looks for the Las Vegas stop on her The Eras Tour on Friday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer belted out her top hits at the Allegiant Stadium, which has a 65,000-seat capacity and is home to the Las Vegas Raiders football team.

The show confession comes after Adele has been offered £ 1 million per night to continue performing in Vegas, which is double what she currently earns.

Adele's team have also reportedly been in talks for her to complete another winter run at the iconic venue. However, insiders have claimed that dates are yet to be locked in.