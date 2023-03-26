 
world
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Mexican comic Xavier López 'Chabelo' dies at 88

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

A Mexican childrens comic Xavier López, famously known as Chabelo can be seen in this screengrab. — Twitter/@chabelooficial
A Mexican children's comic Xavier López, famously known as "Chabelo" can be seen in this screengrab. — Twitter/@chabelooficial

A Mexican children's comic Xavier López, famously known as "Chabelo" died at the age of 88, his Twitter page announced saying "this is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications."

Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88

Chabelo was best known for his Sunday "En Familia con Chabelo" which ran from 1967 to 2015, for 48 years.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador also wrote on Twitter saying he cannot forget his son seeing him on TV.

The president said on Twitter while expressing condolences to his family saying: "Hugs to family and friends for the death of Xavier López "Chabelo". How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him over 40 years ago?"

Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88

Chabelo starred in around 30 movies and in the 80s performed in kid's clothing and helped in establishing a new genre of adult comics — dressed similarly to kids — which aired famously on Mexican televisions.

His long career made people jokingly think he would outlive others in show business.

Jessica Nevilley, agent of Xavier López confirmed his death and said the funeral plans would be announced soon.

He was a US citizen, born in Chicago in the house of Mexican parents. He became a doctor when he returned to Mexico at a young age but made his name in the field of acting.

The cause of death, according to the family, was due to abdominal complications.

He leaves behind a wife and several children. 

More From World:

Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!

Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!
New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi

‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi
Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas

Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas
Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi

Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi
California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest
British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron

King Charles postpones France visit over political woes of Macron
Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move

Israel attorney general slams PM's 'illegal' reform move
After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria

After Iran, Saudi Arabia eyes reestablishing ties with Syria
British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu

British PM raises concerns over Israel's judiciary with Netanyahu