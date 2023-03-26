Numerous mobile applications at risk of cyberattacks: study

a representational image of a computer showing certain software codes. — Unsplash/File

Amid increasing digitisation in the technological world, the risks of cyberattacks are increasing with every passing day. Similar concerns were expressed by a study by Promon which found out that around 81% of mobile apps can be targeted through cyberattacks, the digital information world reported.

The findings have revealed the insecurity looming over the personal data of people which can be targeted by cyber attackers.

In this study, over 350 mobile applications were analysed which revealed that every app is vulnerable to any attack.

The mobiles were those that had insecure data storage and inadequate security encryption measures. These weaknesses can be breached by the attackers to gain illegal access to the personal data of the users.

Within these devices, 84% of them were not smart to detect any malicious attempt or any potential data or security breach.

In this study, "repackaging" — a major hack — was also highlighted which allows the attackers to gain access and run the extra process which the mobile is not otherwise designed to do. This way hackers can have complete control and information over their target. Only 15% of the devices have ensured security against these measures.

As the alarming findings have raised concerns over security, it is suggested that developers should carry out security checks and identify vulnerabilities. Users are also suggested to refrain from downloading data or applications from unknown sources especially those that require sensitive access to personal information.

Recently, there has been a cyberattack on the world's renowned automobile company.

The report came forward at a high time when there is a record number of mobile users worldwide with millions of people dependent on mobile phones for their information, banking, healthcare transport and so on. This phenomenon has activated criminals to grab the personal data of people and target them for their illegal aims.

It is highly suggested that mobile application developers ensure routine safety and security checks and be proactive in determining any gap in security.

If is not done in a timely manner then the cost of such would be very high for individuals and overall businesses — highly dependent upon digital applications. It will cost not only information and personal data but can also result in hefty financial losses.