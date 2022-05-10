IT Ministry thwarts cyberattack on NTC system

The picture shows a person using a laptop. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has successfully thwarted an attempted cyberattack on its National Telecom Corporation (NTC) system.

NTC is an official Telecom/ICT service provider to the Government of Pakistan.

According to the IT ministry, the attack was launched on the networking website at 11:30am today which was prevented because of a "safe cyber security system" in place.

The ministry said that there are websites of various departments on the NTC servers. However, some of the websites were automatically suspended which were reactivated within three hours.

A meeting has been convened for tomorrow under the chairmanship of the secretary of IT to discuss the matter.