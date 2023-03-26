President Alvi confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on IDC CEO Dr Rizwan Uppal

Dr Rizwan Uppal receives the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for services in health at the President House in Islamabad on March 23, 2023. — APP

Among several recipients of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day, Islamabad Diagnostic Centre's Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rizwan Uppal was also conferred with the honour by President Arif Alvi for his public service in the field of science and healthcare.



Dr Uppal is a medical consultant, pulmonologist and homeopath with 28 years of experience in active clinical practice. His practice areas include pulmonary medicine, infectious diseases, internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and homeopathic medicine.

His professional roles include his work as an associate professor and pulmonologist, a corporate social role at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences and dialysis centres, among others. He has previously been bestowed with a COAS commendation certificate and the United Kingdom's Excellence Award.

Taking to his Twitter, the medical practitioner wrote that he is honoured to have received the award for his services.

"Grateful for the opportunity to serve and make a difference in the lives of others," he wrote in his tweet.

Dr Uppal founded the IDC as a humble start-up and established it as one of the country's leading diagnostic facilities with 115 diagnostic branches in 43 cities.

Under his leadership, the facility serves over two million patients annually, conducts more than three million tests,

During COVID-19, Dr Uppal and his centre facilitated more than two million patients as frontline warriors. His facility has created over 2,500 jobs in Pakistan.

Through the centre, Dr Uppal has made its possible for the country to receive direct foreign investment and has contributed to the nation's economy as a large taxpayer entity.

The IDC has been accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan for radiology fellowship training. It is an academically constituent part of ISRA University and the Amcolians Alumni Association.